Armenia 3rd President visits Chess Academy of Armenia with ex-Yerevan mayor (PHOTOS)

Third President of Armenia, President of the Chess Federation of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today visited the Chess Academy of Armenia where he observed the 10th International Chess Tournament dedicated to the memory of Andranik Margaryan and taking place on January 8-17, as reported the Facebook page of the Office of the 3rd President of Armenia.
The third President of Armenia was accompanied by former mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan.
The commemorative tournament is being held through the Swiss and regional procedures. Boys and girls from all provinces of the Republic of Armenia, as well as from the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and abroad are participating in the tournament through the Swiss procedure.