CItizens of Yeghvard protesting against closure of maternity ward to continue protest tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The protest against the closure of the maternity ward in the Armenian city of Yeghvard ended today.

The head of the maternity ward told the protesters that they could gather near the maternity ward in the morning and express their protest and concerns to the employee of the regional governor’s office dealing with the particular issue.

Upon the decision of the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia, the government will stop funding several medical institutions in Armenia’s provinces, as a result of which several maternity wards will be closed down.

A similar protest was held in Maralik a couple of days ago.
This text available in   Հայերեն
