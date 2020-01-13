Armenia's ruling party member on news article related to ex-National Security Service director

The Board of the Civil Contract Party didn’t discuss the article published in Armenian Times daily newspaper. This is what Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan told reporters in front of the building of the Civil Contract Party’s headquarters today.
Armenian Times daily had published an article stating that former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan is the patron of the campaign against the family of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
“There was no discussion on this issue. Do I have to express my opinion on every news article? This concerns the former director of the National Security Service, and if he enters politics, we’ll see how what he does in politics, and if there are any evaluations, they will be made public,” he said.
When asked if the events unfolding in the Constitutional Court were discussed during the Board’s session today, Papikyan said there was no such issue on the agenda and added that the Board had only discussed issues related to the political party.