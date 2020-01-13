CNBC: Trump authorized Soleimani's killing 7 months ago, with conditions

Armenia's ruling party member on news article related to ex-National Security Service director

Queen Elizabeth II supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Pepe Reina returns to Premier League

FC Barcelona president choosing between two head coaches

Ter Stegen recovers from injury

Hours of flights from and to Yerevan, Rome and Milan have changed due to Italian air traffic controllers' strike

Attorneys appeal court decision on detaining Norayr Panosyan, whose best man is Armenia Constitutional Court President

Valverde to bid FC Barcelona farewell on Tuesday

Armenia Anti-Corruption Council: Justice minister's wife appointed to position without competition

Inter Milan want to pay EUR 10,000,000 for Eriksen's transfer

Hasmik Papian: Eyvazov has refused to perform with Armenian singer

Resident of Yerevan's district apprehended, suspected of keeping illegal weapon

Roma considering 3 options for Zaniolo's replacement

Increased appetite, constant hunger may signal for type 2 diabetes

CItizens of Yeghvard protesting against closure of maternity ward to continue protest tomorrow

Armenia's Civil Contract Party board holding session, PM also attending

Armenia 3rd President visits Chess Academy of Armenia with ex-Yerevan mayor (PHOTOS)

Armenia President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

FC Barcelona have decided who will replace Valverde

Neymar pledges to give his "all" to the club's cause

Armenia mourns for victims of Baku pogroms, 1st RyanAir Armenia-Italy flight may be delayed, 13.01.20 digest

Armenia Airways to resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights

Australian Bank estimates direct losses of country from wildfires at $ 3.5 billion

Court overturns death sentence to Pervez Musharraf

Brad Pitt and Brioni, an ideal match of 2020

Armenia Parliament considers bill on not summoning minors to interview

Armenia to set 10 new state awards

Abkhazia’s PM takes office as president

Ex-Armenia deputy minister's attorney files motion to interview minister

Vincent Kompany says Manchester City still have all to play for

Iranian MPs call for expulsion of UK envoy

Is it advisable to eat both proteins and carbohydrates during a meal?

Turkish soldier who killed fellow Armenian serviceman sentenced to 17 years

Armenia military prosecutor follows conscription process at MOD central recruitment station

Chicharito wants to continue his career in MLS

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on Baku pogroms in 1990

Screenwriter Steven Zaillian nominated for 2020 Oscar

Iran's authorities deny spreading misinformation after Ukrainian plane crash

Vucic believes neither US nor Iran needs war

Barcelona's management meets to discuss Ernesto Valverde's fate

Citizens of Armenia's Yeghvard protesting against closure of maternity ward

Armenia Constitutional Court President: I shouldn't say anything in this stage of investigation

Abkhazia parliament approves president's resignation

US offers North Korea to resume talks in Stockholm

Psychologist on Armenia PM's statements and efforts to shift focus

Thomas Muller admits he may not extend deal with Bayern Munich

Armenia President: There is no period of limitation for crimes against humanity

Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge questioned

Minister: About 70% of children under 5 don't attend kindergartens in Armenia

Karabakh MFA: Promoting hatred towards Armenians has become integral part of Azerbaijan policy

Sergio Ramos suffers injury in Supercopa de Espana final

Armenia parliament to hold hearings on legislative changes in audiovisual media services

Khajimba to not run in upcoming elections in Abkhazia

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Maternity hospital of Armenia’s Yeghvard town closing down, employees stage protest

3 'healthy' products that contain more sugar than you can even imagine

American film critics name the best movies of 2019

Armenian midfielder moves to FC Tobol

Members of new Spanish government take oaths

Armenia car importers protesting outside State Revenue Committee

Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues

Armenia President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week official opening

Tigran Barseghyan signs deal with FC Astana

Process of extradition of Armenia ex-MP continues

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Self-determination only path to ensuring Artsakh's security

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage

Balenciaga releases t-shirts and hoodies to raise funds for Australia wildfires

Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We, acting Police Chief discussed changes in police (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Indonesia presidents discuss prospects of cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union

Iniesta criticizes Barcelona

Bloomberg says he spends all his money to get rid of Trump

Australian authorities to allocate about $ 35 million to restore wildlife after fires

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee on flights to Iran: We would not make such statement if there was no danger

Volcano eruption in Ecuador

Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal

Real president names Thibaut Courtois world's best goalkeeper

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed

Iran's agency unveils video of UK envoy at unauthorized demonstration area

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?