Hours of flights from and to Yerevan, Rome and Milan have changed due to Italian air traffic controllers' strike

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has released information about the changes in air traffic from and to Yerevan, Rome and Milan on January 14 due to the labor strike of air traffic controllers in Italy. The following is the information: “Some Italian trade unions of air traffic controllers have confirmed for January 14 a 4-hour air traffic controllers’ strike from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Italy. Due to the strike, several flights will be canceled. Taking into consideration the fact that Ryanair will carry out the first flights from Rome and Milan to Zvartnots International Airport, a need has emerged to carry out the flights with some delays due to the impossibility of securing the previously established flight schedule.
According to the information received from Ryanair:
The Milan-Yerevan FR4456 flight from Milan Airport will start on January 14 at 08:40 Milan time.
The Yerevan-Milan FR4457 flight from Zvartnots International Airport will start on January 14 at 4:20 p.m. Yerevan time.
The Rome-Yerevan FR4454 flight from Rome Airport will start on January 14 at 5 p.m. Rome time.
The Yerevan-Rome FR4455 flight from Zvartnots International Airport will start on January 15 at 12:20 a.m. Yerevan time.”
The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia urges passengers to follow the press releases of Ryanair.