Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service makes defendant proposal on ex-MP criminal case

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Zhoghovurd daily has learned details of the criminal case concerning well-known ex-MP Levon Sargsyan.

In particular, we have found that the investigative body offered the convicts in the criminal case to assist them, to give necessary testimony, promising in this case to serve a mild sentence.

Zhoghovurd daily interviewed with lawyer Vagharshak Gevorgyan.

According to Vagharshak Gevorgyan, the NSS [National Security Service] has made a [respective] proposal to Hayk Melkonyan, an accused in the case.

That is, there was a proposal to cooperate, and he said he had no information. It should be noted that the investigative body has clarified that the cooperation as provided by law may receive favorable assistance.