Newspaper: US alarmed by decline in Armenia PM Pashinyan’s rating

YEREVAN. – Hraparak newspaper of Armenia writes: According to our information, the US authorities are closely following the behavior and policies of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as conducting monthly surveys of his rating, which the US Embassy in Armenia is particularly dealing with.
Our source notes that the US side is alarmed by the declining indicators of Pashinyan's ratings, and is particularly worried that as a result of this downturn, unforeseen developments for them may occur in Armenia and an unwanted person may come to power, so acceptable options are being discussed.
According to our information, the candidacy of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan was considered the most acceptable option for the American side.