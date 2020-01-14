News
Tuesday
January 14
News
Newspaper: Pre-election processes intensify in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak newspaper of Armenia writes: The nominations for the upcoming April [parliamentary and presidential] elections in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] will start in February. Former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan's Free Homeland party has been active for several days, with offices being opened in all provinces.

[FM] Masis Mayilian is looking for persons in charge in the provinces, organizing active gatherings.

Former commander of Haykazov, Grigori Sahakyan, who has made a bid to enter parliament with his Trust party, works around the clock.

Strangely enough, [Security Council former secretary] Vitali Balasanyan is not particularly active, and [ex-Defense Minister] Samvel Babayan's supporters, according to our source, are active only in Stepanakert.
Հայերեն
