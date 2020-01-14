Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia football federation ex-boss, former MP to be dropped?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak newspaper of Armenia writes: A criminal case has been filed against former President of the Football Federation of Armenia [and ex-MP] Ruben Hayrapetyan for about a month. But the interesting thing here is that no investigative actions were taken against Hayrapetyan during this time.
In response to our question, they said from the Investigative Committee that Hayrapetyan had not been questioned, they could not say when they would call [him] for questioning. They also reported that there are no new defendants in the case.
Hayrapetyan's [legal] defender Amram Makinyan told Hraparak that they have speculations as to why the investigative authority does not invite [him] for questioning. "We have assumptions which I wouldn't want to voice."
Asked if they assume the case would be dropped, he replied: "We have no doubt that the case will be dropped; it is not an assumption because what Mr. Hayrapetyan is apparently accused of has nothing to do with reality. In our deep conviction, that it is only a matter of time.”