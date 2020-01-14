Trump intends to receive additional funds for wall at border

US President Donald Trump intends to allocate an additional $ 7.2 billion from the Pentagon for the construction of new barriers on the border with Mexico, Washington Post reported referring to construction plans received.

According to the newspaper, thanks to this funding, the government will have enough money to complete about 885 miles of the new wall by the spring of 2022. If this money is allocated, the total amount of federal funds allocated for border protection will reach $ 18.4 billion, the source added.

Earlier, Trump said that the entire wall with a length of 500-550 miles will be built for the next election in 2020. The Trump administration said it would take about $ 3.6 billion to build new wall from other budget items. Trump used the announcement of the state of emergency at the border, which allows you to use the funds already allocated by Congress for other purposes.

Trump took unilateral steps after a series of unsuccessful attempts to get Congress to finance the construction of the wall. These disagreements led to the longest shutdown in history in December 2018 - January 2019. As a result of the last shutdown, Trump did not receive the required funds on the wall, but redistributed Pentagon funds for these purposes, despite the indignation in Congress.