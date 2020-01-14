Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he considers the communication infrastructure from the Chinese manufacturer Huawei to be no less dangerous than programs produced during Soviet era.
"Our government agencies are cooperating in new ways to stop the Chinese military from using our own innovation against us. And we’re putting our allies and partners on notice about the massive security and privacy risks connected to letting Huawei construct their 5G networks inside of their countries," he said. "And I remind them – and this is an imperfect analogy, and I’m deeply aware of that – but none of us would have installed Soviet technology."
According to him, the Chinese Communist Party will have direct access to technology and information that goes through Huawei networks.
"We will never permit U.S. sensitive information to transit across a network that we knowingly believe is not a trusted network, and this technology, for all of its glory – indeed, some of the things that make it so special – create those very risks in spades," Pompeo noted.