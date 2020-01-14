News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran
Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said tensions around Iran had triggered the disaster for the Ukrainian Boeing, Reuters reported.

“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau said in the interview.

“The U.S. makes its determinations. We attempt to work as an international community on big issues. But sometimes countries take actions without informing their allies,” he said.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian plane crashed on January 8 near Tehran, leaving 176 people killed.

On Saturday, the Iranian military said that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down, the human factor was to blame. Iran noted that they expected an attack from the US, and therefore the country's air defense systems were put on full alert.

The plane was shot down on the very day when Iran attacked the Iraqi bases where the US military is stationed. The attacks were retaliated for the assassination of US forces by Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash
Investigations are underway related to Ukrainian plane crash…
 Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack
“The U.S. makes its determinations…
 Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran
Rouhani called the crash of the Ukrainian liner an unforgivable mistake...
 Pompeo dismisses reports that US embassies were not informed of Soleimani's imminent attack
He noted that such claims were incorrect and dangerous…
 CNBC: Trump authorized Soleimani's killing 7 months ago, with conditions
President Donald Trump authorized the killing of...
 Iranian MPs call for expulsion of UK envoy
“An ambassador who interferes in internal affairs of the host country contrary to diplomatic regulations, must be expelled...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos