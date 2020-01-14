Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack

The US should have warned Canada of a strike at the Baghdad airport on the night of January 3, leaving Iranian General Qasem Soleimani killed, said Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
“The U.S. makes its determinations,” Mr. Trudeau told Global News on Monday. “We attempt to work as an international community on big issues. But sometimes countries take actions without informing their allies.”
All measures must be taken to immediately de-escalate the situation in the Middle East in order to avoid new casualties and not to repeat the tragedy of the Ukrainian plane in the sky over Tehran, he added.
“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families. This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bear the brunt of it,” The Globe and Mail reported quoting the PM.
According to Tasnim agency, on January 11, a group of students gathered to protest the Iranian Armed Forces recognizing responsibility for the crash.