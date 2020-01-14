News
Turkey issues arrest warrants or 176 soldiers on suspicion of ties with coup
Turkey issues arrest warrants or 176 soldiers on suspicion of ties with coup
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrenst for the detention of 176 soldiers as part of an operation against FETO members linked with coup.

Police launched raids in 49 provinces of the republic. A total of 68 retired officers are among the suspects, Anadolu reported.

According to the agency, warrants were issued after authorities determined that the suspects contacted members of the payphone group.

On 15 July 2016, a coup d'état was attempted in Turkey against state institutions, including the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The main confrontation unfolded in Istanbul and Ankara, 250 people were killed and more than 2 thousand were injured. 
