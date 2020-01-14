Armenia opposition MP: Someone logged in to my official National Assembly email address

Armenia MOD confirms PM's statement on historically minimum number of deaths in army in 2019

Armenia-Uzbekistan Friendship Group to be established in Armenian parliament

Armenia Deputy Environment Minister meets with Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy

Armenia car importers protest outside State Revenue Committee

Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised

Case of Yazidi soldier who died in army is transferred to Armenia special cases’ department

Turkey issues arrest warrants or 176 soldiers on suspicion of ties with coup

Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to hospital intensive care unit

Armenia-China visa regime to be lifted from January 19

Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial judge finds nothing offensive in injured party’s threats

Chair: Rise in price of 700 items within Eurasian Union for Armenia will be 5-6 percent

Special Investigation Service does not launch criminal case based on Yerevan city council member’s report

Armenian 2nd president’s attorney: Court’s dispassionate attitude towards threats in the courtroom is depressing

Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack

Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650

Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran

Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran

Minister: Armenia inbound tourism growth will be 15% in 2019

Trial of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and others resumes

Armenia official: Export growth will be 9-10% in 2019

Minister: UN report says investment climate in Armenia is generally favorable

Armenia Minister of Economy: We have started very good year

Armenia FM has phone conversation with Jordan colleague

US senator supports American Armenian in Democratic Party county central committee election

Trump intends to receive additional funds for wall at border

8 people stabbed in Colorado

Pompeo says Chinese manufacturer Huawei is no less dangerous than Soviet era programs

Armenia opposition MP: Someone logged in to my official National Assembly email address

PM Pashinyan writes about Armenian economist who find new job

US scientists reveal secret of da Vinci's most mysterious painting

Armenia PM: Swiss newspaper ran article about our country

Protest staged outside Maternity hospital of Armenia’s Yeghvard town

World oil prices fluctuate

Pompeo dismisses reports that US embassies were not informed of Soleimani's imminent attack

Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia football federation ex-boss, former MP to be dropped?

Newspaper: Pre-election processes intensify in Karabakh

Newspaper: US alarmed by decline in Armenia PM Pashinyan’s rating

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service makes defendant proposal on ex-MP criminal case

CNBC: Trump authorized Soleimani's killing 7 months ago, with conditions

Armenia's ruling party member on news article related to ex-National Security Service director

Queen Elizabeth II supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Hours of flights from and to Yerevan, Rome and Milan have changed due to Italian air traffic controllers' strike

Attorneys appeal court decision on detaining Norayr Panosyan, whose best man is Armenia Constitutional Court President

Armenia Anti-Corruption Council: Justice minister's wife appointed to position without competition

Hasmik Papian: Eyvazov has refused to perform with Armenian singer

Resident of Yerevan's district apprehended, suspected of keeping illegal weapon

CItizens of Yeghvard protesting against closure of maternity ward to continue protest tomorrow

Armenia's Civil Contract Party board holding session, PM also attending

Armenia 3rd President visits Chess Academy of Armenia with ex-Yerevan mayor (PHOTOS)

Armenia President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Armenia mourns for victims of Baku pogroms, 1st RyanAir Armenia-Italy flight may be delayed, 13.01.20 digest

Armenia Airways to resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights

Australian Bank estimates direct losses of country from wildfires at $ 3.5 billion

Court overturns death sentence to Pervez Musharraf

Armenia Parliament considers bill on not summoning minors to interview

Armenia to set 10 new state awards

Abkhazia’s PM takes office as president

Ex-Armenia deputy minister's attorney files motion to interview minister

Iranian MPs call for expulsion of UK envoy

Turkish soldier who killed fellow Armenian serviceman sentenced to 17 years

Armenia military prosecutor follows conscription process at MOD central recruitment station

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on Baku pogroms in 1990

Iran's authorities deny spreading misinformation after Ukrainian plane crash

Vucic believes neither US nor Iran needs war

Citizens of Armenia's Yeghvard protesting against closure of maternity ward

Armenia Constitutional Court President: I shouldn't say anything in this stage of investigation

Abkhazia parliament approves president's resignation

US offers North Korea to resume talks in Stockholm

Psychologist on Armenia PM's statements and efforts to shift focus

Armenia President: There is no period of limitation for crimes against humanity

Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge questioned

Minister: About 70% of children under 5 don't attend kindergartens in Armenia

Karabakh MFA: Promoting hatred towards Armenians has become integral part of Azerbaijan policy

Armenia parliament to hold hearings on legislative changes in audiovisual media services

Khajimba to not run in upcoming elections in Abkhazia

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Maternity hospital of Armenia’s Yeghvard town closing down, employees stage protest

Members of new Spanish government take oaths

Armenia car importers protesting outside State Revenue Committee

Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues

Armenia President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week official opening

Process of extradition of Armenia ex-MP continues

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Self-determination only path to ensuring Artsakh's security

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage

Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We, acting Police Chief discussed changes in police (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Indonesia presidents discuss prospects of cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union

Bloomberg says he spends all his money to get rid of Trump

Australian authorities to allocate about $ 35 million to restore wildlife after fires

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee on flights to Iran: We would not make such statement if there was no danger

Volcano eruption in Ecuador

Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed

Iran's agency unveils video of UK envoy at unauthorized demonstration area

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?

Vice President of Abkhazia resigns

Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: We expect very serious flows in 2020