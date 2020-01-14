News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia Minister of Economy: We have started very good year
Armenia Minister of Economy: We have started very good year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We have started a very good year, 2020, because it is built on the very good foundation of 2019. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, stated this in his press conference today summing up the results of 2019.

"There already have been publications that in the 11 months’ results we have 7.5% economic activity, and that is not less important, industry has especially the leading growth with of 9.3%. Services grew by almost 15%, domestic trade by 9.2%, construction by 4.5%, and exports by 9%,” the minister said. "This means we can already say that in 2019 we will have at least 7.5% economic growth, which is a very important achievement."

He also touched upon the issue of employment, noting: "According to official figures, employment has increased by 40,000."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised
When asked if the increase of salaries can help reduce...
 Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn
But foreign direct investment dropped by $60mn…
 Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650
Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are among countries likely to complete 2019 with a USD 4,600-4,700 per capita indicator…
 Armenia official: Export growth will be 9-10% in 2019
We will have 10% growth in 2020, too…
 PM Pashinyan writes about Armenian economist who find new job
“An economist by profession, Sevak Markosyan, after many years of work in the banking system...
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos