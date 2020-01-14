Armenia Minister of Economy: We have started very good year

YEREVAN. – We have started a very good year, 2020, because it is built on the very good foundation of 2019. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, stated this in his press conference today summing up the results of 2019.
"There already have been publications that in the 11 months’ results we have 7.5% economic activity, and that is not less important, industry has especially the leading growth with of 9.3%. Services grew by almost 15%, domestic trade by 9.2%, construction by 4.5%, and exports by 9%,” the minister said. "This means we can already say that in 2019 we will have at least 7.5% economic growth, which is a very important achievement."
He also touched upon the issue of employment, noting: "According to official figures, employment has increased by 40,000."