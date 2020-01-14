Armenia FM has phone conversation with Jordan colleague

YEREVAN. – On January 14, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi. The telephone conversation was in addition to the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries in Yerevan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Foreign Ministers referred to the bilateral agenda and the continuation of the high-level dialogue.
The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Jordan also exchanged views on a number of regional issues. In the light of the recent developments in the Middle East, they stressed the need to ease the situation by peaceful means.