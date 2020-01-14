News
Trial of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and others resumes
Trial of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and others resumes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The trial of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and others resumed on January 14, at the Yerevan court of first instance.

At the previous hearing, former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan's lawyer and former CSTO Secretary General (Yerevan Garrison chief of 2008) Yuri Khachaturov’s lawyer filed a motion to end the criminal proceedings of their clients under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code, and on the basis that neither domestic nor international law provides for the opposite force of law if it worsens the status of the accused.

And Kocharyan's lawyers announced that they intend to file a new motion that presiding judge Anna Danibekyan recuse herself from this trial.
