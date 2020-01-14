Minister: Armenia inbound tourism growth will be 15% in 2019

YEREVAN. – According to the results of 9 months of 2019, we have a 14.4% growth in inbound tourism. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, stated this in his press conference today summing up the results of 2019.
According to him, it is very important that this increase was largely due to visitors from countries the visits from where exceed 30-40%.
"For example, visits from Germany increased by 40%, France by 21%, and the Netherlands by 23%," the minister said. "There is also an increase in visitors from [other] EEU countries."
He expressed confidence that in 2020 Armenia will have no less growth of inbound tourism. Khachatryan noted that they expect 2019 to be completed with a 15% growth in this regard.