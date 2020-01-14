Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650

YEREVAN. – Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are among countries likely to complete 2019 with a USD 4,600-4,700 per capita indicator; in Armenia I think it will be about $4,650. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, stated this in his press conference today summing up the results of 2019.
Asked why Armenia’s neighboring countries respond to the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister regarding the GDP per capita, Khachatryan said that this is a matter where everyone wants to be the first. "There are nuances there that are conditioned by international organizations which also suggest methodology."