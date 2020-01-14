News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650
Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are among countries likely to complete 2019 with a USD 4,600-4,700 per capita indicator; in Armenia I think it will be about $4,650. The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, stated this in his press conference today summing up the results of 2019.

Asked why Armenia’s neighboring countries respond to the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister regarding the GDP per capita, Khachatryan said that this is a matter where everyone wants to be the first. "There are nuances there that are conditioned by international organizations which also suggest methodology."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised
When asked if the increase of salaries can help reduce...
 Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn
But foreign direct investment dropped by $60mn…
 Armenia official: Export growth will be 9-10% in 2019
We will have 10% growth in 2020, too…
 Armenia Minister of Economy: We have started very good year
We will have at least 7.5% economic growth in 2019…
 PM Pashinyan writes about Armenian economist who find new job
“An economist by profession, Sevak Markosyan, after many years of work in the banking system...
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos