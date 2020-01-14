Lavrov: Soleimani's murder peak of unlawful actions of United States

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov says the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani became the peak of the unlawful acts of the United States and was beyond the scope of law and humanity, reports RIA Novosti.
“Of course, what became the peak of Washington’s unlawful actions was the assassination of Iranian government official Qassem Soleimani, who was on an official visit to Iraq, and of course, this is beyond the scope of international law and simply humanity,” Lavrov said.
On January 3, the US murdered Soleimani in Iraq, and in response, Iran hit US military facilities in Iraq. The US government said it had murdered Soleimani because he was preparing “inevitable” attacks on US embassies. President Donald Trump declared that this concerned four specific embassies in unspecified countries, even though head of the Pentagon Mark Esper hasn’t confirmed those statements.