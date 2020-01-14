Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial judge finds nothing offensive in injured party’s threats

YEREVAN. – Judge Anna Danibekyan, who is presiding over the trial of the criminal case involving Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and some other former senior officials, found nothing offensive in the threats by the injured party.
The incident had taken place at the previous hearing. A representative of the injured party had stated: "Express with respect toward March 1 [2008], otherwise you yourself will end up..." The lawyers had appealed, and the judge had promised to examine the recording of this hearing.
And the judge today stated that the court had examined this recording, found nothing offensive in it, it finds no grounds for statements of insults, but if the defense sees such a thing, it can apply to the relevant authorities.