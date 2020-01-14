Ex-Armenia defense minister on incident in courtroom

Armenia’s former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan has expressed his view on the incident that took place in court.
The former defense minister is involved in the separated proceedings of the case of the events of March 1, 2008. During the previous trial, a representative of the injured party declared the following: “Respect the events of March 1, otherwise you will find yourself in…” The second part of the statement was not heard, and the defendants viewed this as a threat. Attorney Mihran Poghosyan has refused to participate in the trial and has informed the court that he won’t participate since the court is incapable of ensuring the sides’ participation and allows insults and threats. Judge Anna Danibekyan informed that she had examined the audio recording and hadn’t heard any insult or threat and told the defendants that they could address the relevant bodies, if they disagreed.
Seyran Ohanyan expressed his opinion and said the court had to play the recording. “My attorney won’t follow that example,” the ex-minister said in response to a specifying question. When asked if he considers this an insult, the ex-minister kept silent.