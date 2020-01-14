News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised
Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The bonuses paid at the Ministry of Economy comprised nearly one-third of the salary, meaning there was no essential deviation from the limits that were set through a general procedure. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan stated during his press conference recapping the year 2019 today.

“There was an approach to grant the bonus as a salary. As minister, I am against this approach. I believe a bonus has to be paid to an employee who puts in more effort than others,” he said.

When asked if the increase of salaries can help reduce bonuses, Tigran Khachatryan said the following: “If the bonuses were paid based on the logic that they compensate for low salaries, then yes. If salaries are raised, there won’t be a need for bonuses, but if bonuses are paid for more work, they should continue to be paid so that employees are motivated to work harder.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn
But foreign direct investment dropped by $60mn…
 Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650
Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are among countries likely to complete 2019 with a USD 4,600-4,700 per capita indicator…
 Armenia official: Export growth will be 9-10% in 2019
We will have 10% growth in 2020, too…
 Armenia Minister of Economy: We have started very good year
We will have at least 7.5% economic growth in 2019…
 PM Pashinyan writes about Armenian economist who find new job
“An economist by profession, Sevak Markosyan, after many years of work in the banking system...
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos