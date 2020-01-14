Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised

The bonuses paid at the Ministry of Economy comprised nearly one-third of the salary, meaning there was no essential deviation from the limits that were set through a general procedure. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan stated during his press conference recapping the year 2019 today.
“There was an approach to grant the bonus as a salary. As minister, I am against this approach. I believe a bonus has to be paid to an employee who puts in more effort than others,” he said.
When asked if the increase of salaries can help reduce bonuses, Tigran Khachatryan said the following: “If the bonuses were paid based on the logic that they compensate for low salaries, then yes. If salaries are raised, there won’t be a need for bonuses, but if bonuses are paid for more work, they should continue to be paid so that employees are motivated to work harder.”