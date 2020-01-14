Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to hospital intensive care unit

YEREVAN. – Armenian former MP Manvel Grigoryan has been taken to the intensive care unit of a Yerevan hospital because of a sharp deterioration in his health. Levon Baghdasaryan, one of Grigoryan's lawyers, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.
Grigoryan, who is in custody, is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.
His attorneys had appealed the ruling of the Yerevan court of first instance which had denied the motion to release him on bail, but the Court of Appeal had denied this appeal.