Armenia car importers protest outside State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN. – People who imported cars in 2019 are being directed by the State Revenue Committee (SRC) to carry out customs clearance at the 2020 rates. One of the car importers protesting in front of the SRC of Armenia today said this in a conversation with reporters.

According to him, this is not their fault.

"It's not legal," he said. “It is a gross violation of the rights of importers, consumers, and budget revenue providers. I consider this a treason against the state because let’s suppose all this didn’t, what will happen to these cars? People will have to take [them] and register in the name of Georgian and will be driving in Armenia. It turned out that the property tax of the car went to Georgia."

According to him, the drafters of this law are not professional, and he also complained about the work of the brokers.