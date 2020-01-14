News
Tuesday
January 14
News
Tuesday
January 14
Armenia Deputy Environment Minister meets with Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy
Armenia Deputy Environment Minister meets with Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Deputy Minister of Environment of Armenia Irina Ghaplanyan today received Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Armenia Christopher Smith, as reported the Ministry of Environment.

Deputy Minister Irina Ghaplanyan presented the main directions of Armenia’s environmental policy for the year 2020 and particularly touched upon forest restoration and forest conservation, the large-scale efforts for the fight against polyethylene bags and several other issues on the agenda.

Irina Ghaplanyan highly appreciated the course of implementation of the programs being implemented by the Ministry of Environment and the US Embassy and attached importance to the need for exchange of experience.

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Armenia particularly stated that the US attaches importance to the opportunities for cooperation with Armenia in the sector of environmental protection and that the joint efforts to fight against unlawful trade of water resources, forests, wild animals and plants are merely some of the efforts for protection of the environment and rich biodiversity of Armenia that also promote economic growth and contribute to the country’s welfare.
This text available in   Հայերեն
