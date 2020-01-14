Armenia-France cooperation in emergencies is entering new phase

YEREVAN. – Today the Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Feliks Tsolakyan, received French Ambassador Jonathan Lacote.
Tsolakyan noted the high level of interstate relations with France, and expressed a wish for the corresponding emergency structures of the two countries to deepen their partnership in line with these relations, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. He also emphasized that an agreement on deepening Armenian-French relations related to emergencies is being prepared.
The interlocutors highly appreciated the Armenian-French cooperation in emergencies, noting that it had started back in the days of the 1988 earthquake of Armenia.
Ambassador Lacote noted that there is a French community of 650 people in Armenia, and their issues are always under the attention of the French Embassy. He also highlighted the joint holding of emergency preparedness measures in Armenia.