Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction meets with Minister of Defense (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – MPs from the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA) met with Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan at the NA today.
"During the meeting we discussed the changes being carried out in the Defense Ministry, as well as agenda issues for future reforms," Edmon Marukyan, the head of Bright Armenia, wrote on Facebook. “We also discussed a number of issues related to Armenia's internal and external challenges. Davit Tonoyan answered the faction MPs' questions.”
Bright Armenia faction had already met with Acting Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan, and Acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan.