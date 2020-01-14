Armenian MP against optimization at expense of hospitals and maternity hospitals

By no means can there be optimization at the expense of hospitals and maternity hospitals. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Abovyan wrote on his Facebook page. He particularly wrote the following:
“Dear citizens, I learned that several medical institutions, particularly maternity hospitals are being closed in small settlements across the country.
Taking into consideration the fact that this is a major issue, I have addressed the Ministry of Healthcare with the request for clarification. I personally believe that by no means can there be optimization at the expense of hospitals and maternity hospitals. This is inadmissible. I will understand what needs to be done as soon as I receive a response from the ministry.”