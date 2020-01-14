News
Boris Johnson calls for replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal
Boris Johnson calls for replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

UK PM Boris Johnson called on US President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own one, Reuters reported

“If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal,” Johnson said of the nuclear deal with Tehran. “That would be a great way forward.”

France, UK and Germany will launch a dispute settlement mechanism for a nuclear deal on Tuesday amid Tehran’s refusal of its obligations, two European diplomats said. The process may ultimately lead to the restoration of sanctions previously in force in accordance with UN resolutions. However, diplomats said they were seeking to resolve the contradictions, and not to restore restrictions.
