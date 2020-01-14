Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security

Continuing the discussions on the practical agreements reached during previous meetings and particularly the previous working visit of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to the United Arab Emirates, the President of Armenia and the Minister of State of the UAE touched upon the cooperation between the two countries in the sector of food security, including the actions planned to turn Armenia into a platform for food security in the region.
President Sarkissian invited the UAE Minister of State for Food Security to Armenia to discuss once again the future programs and become familiar with the competitive opportunities in Armenia on the spot.