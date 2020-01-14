Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security

PM: Armenian PicsArt app among world's 20 most downloaded apps

Armed Georgian tries to invade Azerbaijan

Armenian regional governor says maternity hospital of Yeghvard will remain open

Armenia President: Women have much wider opportunities to show qualities in changing world

US excludes China from list of currency manipulators

Iranian FM calls on European trials to stop worshiping US dictatorship

Armenian CC head questioned, Steven Zaillian nominated for Oscar, 14.01.20 digest

Trial for Armenian charged with $500 million fraud scheme to start in January

UK ready to work on alternative nuclear deal with Iran

Ex-Armenia National Security Service director on closure of maternity hospitals

Armenia Ombudsman Office reps visit ex-army general breathing through artificial respiration device

Agency working with Armenian soprano says Eyvazov “did not wish to perform with her”

PACE to consider issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Ex-Armenia defense minister on incident in courtroom

Armenia Special Investigation Service denies ex-parliamentary speaker's attorney's motion

Suarez says goodbye to Valverde in an emotional tweet (PHOTO)

Gigi Hadid mong potential jury members for Weinstein trial

Boris Johnson calls for replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal

Lavrov: Soleimani's murder peak of unlawful actions of United States

Juventus ready to sacrifice Dybala to get Pogba back

Microsoft stops Windows 7 support

Stanislavski Russian Theater of Yerevan has new director

Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination

Erdogan promises to teach lesson to Haftar if he continues attacks on Libya's GNA

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled

Fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan assassinated in Tashkent

Barcelona formally introduce Quique Setien

Spike Lee to be first black head of jury at Cannes film festival

Reuters: London, Berlin, Paris will launch dispute resolution mechanism for Iran’s nuclear deal

Lebanese resume protests demanding end to political vacuum

Solskjaer believes Mason Greenwod has to focus on Manchester United

Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador

Armenia PM deletes Facebook post

Church robbed in Armenia’s Kotayk

Armenia Commission for Prevention of Corruption addresses citizens

Three more Armenia provincial maternity hospitals to be shut down

Ernesto Valverde writes thank you letter to Barcelona

Armenian MP against optimization at expense of hospitals and maternity hospitals

Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security

Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction meets with Minister of Defense (PHOTOS)

Ex-Armenia police chief interviewed as witness

Armenia PM presents figures for arrivals and departures

Fans charmed with Kendall Jenner’s “toothless” photo

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia-France cooperation in emergencies is entering new phase

Pompeo hopes North Korea will make right decision on denuclearization talks

Barcelona hold first training under Quique Setien

Armenia PM discusses staff programs, activities within 2020 budget

Armenian Economy Minister acknowledges 4% decline in agriculture

Armenia MOD confirms PM's statement on historically minimum number of deaths in army in 2019

Armenia-Uzbekistan Friendship Group to be established in Armenian parliament

Real earns more than other 3 Spanish Super Cup participants combined

Armenia Deputy Environment Minister meets with Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy

Armenia car importers protest outside State Revenue Committee

Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised

Case of Yazidi soldier who died in army is transferred to Armenia special cases’ department

Turkey issues arrest warrants or 176 soldiers on suspicion of ties with coup

Gathering of Armenia and Bulgarian squads in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to hospital intensive care unit

How they collaborated again and how he decided to shave his beard? Sebu Simonian on his new duet with Sirusho

Armenia-China visa regime to be lifted from January 19

Teen from UK faints when laughing

Barcelona top Deloitte Money League

Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial judge finds nothing offensive in injured party’s threats

Chair: Rise in price of 700 items within Eurasian Union for Armenia will be 5-6 percent

Special Investigation Service does not launch criminal case based on Yerevan city council member’s report

Armenian 2nd president’s attorney: Court’s dispassionate attitude towards threats in the courtroom is depressing

Movie fans are disappointed with Oscar nominations

Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack

Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650

Dirty air affects bone density, study claims

Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran

Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran

Minister: Armenia inbound tourism growth will be 15% in 2019

Rita Ora has her Marilyn Monroe moment when filming advert

Trial of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and others resumes

Barcelona have right to fire Setien this summer