News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security
Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Continuing the discussions on the practical agreements reached during previous meetings and particularly the previous working visit of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to the United Arab Emirates, the President of Armenia and the Minister of State of the UAE touched upon the cooperation between the two countries in the sector of food security, including the actions planned to turn Armenia into a platform for food security in the region.

President Sarkissian invited the UAE Minister of State for Food Security to Armenia to discuss once again the future programs and become familiar with the competitive opportunities in Armenia on the spot.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled
The first Milan-Yerevan flight of Ryanair has arrived in Yerevan…
 Dollar holding steady in Armenia
The euro exchange rate went up in the country…
 Armenian Economy Minister acknowledges 4% decline in agriculture
"We think that by the end of the year this cannot be restored...
 Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised
When asked if the increase of salaries can help reduce...
 Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn
But foreign direct investment dropped by $60mn…
 Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650
Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are among countries likely to complete 2019 with a USD 4,600-4,700 per capita indicator…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos