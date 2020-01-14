News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Lebanese resume protests demanding end to political vacuum
Lebanese resume protests demanding end to political vacuum
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Protests have resumed in Lebanon. As reports AFP, Lebanese protesters resumed blocking major highways on Tuesday in what they said would be a "week of wrath" demanding an end to a months-long political vacuum.

Although protests had declined in size in recent weeks, demonstrations have been ongoing since October, increasingly targeting banks and state institutions blamed for driving the country towards collapse. As a liquidity crisis grows and the cost of living rises, protesters have returned to the streets to urge politicians to swiftly form a cabinet of experts to respond to their demands. On Tuesday morning, dozens of protesters blocked key highways in and around Beirut with overturned trash bins and burning tires, AFP correspondents reported.

Many Lebanese have lost their jobs or seen their salaries reduced by half in recent months.

Even as banks cap withdrawals, the value of the Lebanese pound to the US dollar has fallen by almost half on the parallel exchange market.

There were demonstrations on Tuesday in the provinces too, including second city Tripoli and the southeastern town of Hasbayya, Lebanese television channels showed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pompeo urges Iraq to punish those guilty for Balad Air Base attack
"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase...
 US and Turkey discuss NATO's increases role in Middle East
Secretary of State Pompeo reiterated that NATO should play a more substantial role in the region...
 Shinzo Abe to have trip to Middle East: Japan sends warship to region to protect ships
“Given the rising regional tensions, this trip is taking place to exchange opinions…
Oriental studies expert: Turkey's foreign policy entering new stage
According to him, if we look at Turkey’s policy in...
 Analyst: Part of Iraqi population opposes US troops withdrawal from country
“He did not say that thy would not withdraw our troops…
Presses: Iraqi PM ignores Trump's phone call
Earlier, the Parliament of Iraq had unanimously voted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos