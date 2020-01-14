Lebanese resume protests demanding end to political vacuum

Protests have resumed in Lebanon. As reports AFP, Lebanese protesters resumed blocking major highways on Tuesday in what they said would be a "week of wrath" demanding an end to a months-long political vacuum.

Although protests had declined in size in recent weeks, demonstrations have been ongoing since October, increasingly targeting banks and state institutions blamed for driving the country towards collapse. As a liquidity crisis grows and the cost of living rises, protesters have returned to the streets to urge politicians to swiftly form a cabinet of experts to respond to their demands. On Tuesday morning, dozens of protesters blocked key highways in and around Beirut with overturned trash bins and burning tires, AFP correspondents reported.

Many Lebanese have lost their jobs or seen their salaries reduced by half in recent months.

Even as banks cap withdrawals, the value of the Lebanese pound to the US dollar has fallen by almost half on the parallel exchange market.

There were demonstrations on Tuesday in the provinces too, including second city Tripoli and the southeastern town of Hasbayya, Lebanese television channels showed.