Armenia Commission for Prevention of Corruption addresses citizens
The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption of Armenia (hereinafter referred to as “the Commission”) continues to exercise the powers reserved to the Commission by law, within the scope of which the Commission is undertaking activities to develop a complete, comprehensive and goal-oriented Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan.

The statement issued by the Commission also states the following:

“Based on the aforementioned, we address all interested parties (individuals, civil society representatives, the mass media, state departments and beneficiaries) with the request to show active participation. You can insert your comments and suggestions in the attached blank by January 31, 2020.

You can follow the official Facebook page of the Commission for news and updates.

We would also like to inform you that the official website of the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption is still under construction.”
