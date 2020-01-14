Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled

YEREVAN. – The first Milan-Yerevan flight from budget airline Ryanair has arrived in Yerevan today.

Speaking to reporters, Tatevik Revazian, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, and answering a question about which countries’ citizens this first flight’s passengers mainly were, said: "It is early to say which citizens of the country have arrived in Armenia on the first flight. It takes time for us to analyze and understand all these data. On the whole, I can say that the plane was quite full, and the passengers were very happy. We hope that both tourists and Armenians have come to visit Armenia.”

According to Revazian, the flight delay was due to the flight traffic controllers’ strike in Italy. "It has nothing to do with Armenia," she added. “Initially they had been on the list initially to cancel flights to Armenia, but we quickly called Ryanair's management, convinced them not to cancel the first flight, and they removed it from the list; that is, the delay was the best option that could be."

She reminded that Ryanair has opened 6 destinations from Armenia: Berlin, Memmingen, Athens, Thessaloniki, Rome, and Milan, while Wizz Air – to Vilnius, Vienna, Air Baltic announced Riga, Transavia announced Paris direction. "All are low cost [airlines], and I think they will create serious competition in Armenia," she added. "Previously we had 7 destinations to Europe, now we will have 17 destinations."

Revazian thinks the flights of budget airlines can increase interest in Armenia. "When we went to the talks, we talked in numbers, and they became convinced that there really is a market, there are great opportunities," she said. “As a person raised in Denmark, I know that people are a little tired of flying to the same places, they want something new, and Armenia is something new for them; it's exciting. It seems to me that many will be interested now, when it is easier and more affordable to reach Armenia; and the flight is in daytime; it will affect that too.”