News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Iranian FM calls on European trials to stop worshiping US dictatorship
Iranian FM calls on European trials to stop worshiping US dictatorship
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on France, Germany and the UK to stop worshiping the U.S. dictatorship and take courage to fulfill their obligations under the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

"For 20 months, the E3-following UK appeasement policy-has bowed to US diktat. That hasn't gotten it anywhere-and it never will. E3 can save JCPOA but not by appeasing the bully & pressuring the complying party," he tweeted.

Earlier, UK , France and Germany called on Iran to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal and to abandon countermeasures in response to US actions against Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK ready to work on alternative nuclear deal with Iran
"The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the only deal...
 Boris Johnson calls for replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal
“If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal…
Reuters: London, Berlin, Paris will launch dispute resolution mechanism for Iran’s nuclear deal
Such a decision was made in order to preserve the JCPOA through discussion with Iran...
 Putin, Merkel agree Iran nuclear deal should be preserved
Iran nuclear deal is a matter of “tremendous importance”...
 French minister says Iran may get nuclear weapons shortly
The minister believes Iran would acquire nuclear weapons in two years...
 Trump to ask US allies to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal
In 2018, Trump decided to pull the US from the nuclear...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos