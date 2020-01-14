Iranian FM calls on European trials to stop worshiping US dictatorship

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on France, Germany and the UK to stop worshiping the U.S. dictatorship and take courage to fulfill their obligations under the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.
"For 20 months, the E3-following UK appeasement policy-has bowed to US diktat. That hasn't gotten it anywhere-and it never will. E3 can save JCPOA but not by appeasing the bully & pressuring the complying party," he tweeted.
Earlier, UK , France and Germany called on Iran to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal and to abandon countermeasures in response to US actions against Iran.