Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination

Iran intends to sue the US military and the US president for the murder of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, said Iranian Justice Ministry spokesperson.
According to him, there is no doubt that the US military committed a terrorist attack by killing Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces, and Trump admitted committing this crime, Mehr reported.
According to him, Iran will initiate a case on this incident at home, then in Iraq, and then file a lawsuit in the Hague Tribunal.
As reported earlier, Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3 by the US Air Force near the Baghdal airport. The order for his murder was given by US President Donald Trump.