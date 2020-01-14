News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination
Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran intends to sue the US military and the US president for the murder of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, said Iranian Justice Ministry spokesperson.

According to him, there is no doubt that the US military committed a terrorist attack by killing Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces, and Trump admitted committing this crime, Mehr reported.

According to him, Iran will initiate a case on this incident at home, then in Iraq, and then file a lawsuit in the Hague Tribunal.

As reported earlier, Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3 by the US Air Force near the Baghdal airport. The order for his murder was given by US President Donald Trump.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Soleimani's murder peak of unlawful actions of United States
On January 3, the US murdered Soleimani in Iraq, and...
 Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador
The Iranian agency Tasnim earlier reported that UK Ambassador was detained...
 Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash
Investigations are underway related to Ukrainian plane crash…
 Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack
“The U.S. makes its determinations…
 Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran
Rouhani called the crash of the Ukrainian liner an unforgivable mistake...
 Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran
“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos