Fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan assassinated in Tashkent

Famous fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan has been assassinated in Tashkent, reports Podrobno.uz, citing the source of power structures.
According to the interlocutor, based on preliminary data, Nariman Grigoryan was assassinated in Yashnabad on January 14.
Nariman Grigoryan is a fashion designer and dance instructor and recipient of the titles of Breakthrough of the Year (2015) and Best Designer of Evening Gowns (2017). He has participated in international exhibitions and Fashion Weeks, as well as festivals and competitions. He also received an award at the Art Dress competition held in Bodrum, Turkey.
Nariman Grigoryan had a network of boutiques in Tashkent, and in 2018, he opened an haute couture wedding gown salon and the Bride by NG salon.