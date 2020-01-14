News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan assassinated in Tashkent
Fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan assassinated in Tashkent
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Incidents, Culture

Famous fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan has been assassinated in Tashkent, reports Podrobno.uz, citing the source of power structures.

According to the interlocutor, based on preliminary data, Nariman Grigoryan was assassinated in Yashnabad on January 14.

Nariman Grigoryan is a fashion designer and dance instructor and recipient of the titles of Breakthrough of the Year (2015) and Best Designer of Evening Gowns (2017). He has participated in international exhibitions and Fashion Weeks, as well as festivals and competitions. He also received an award at the Art Dress competition held in Bodrum, Turkey.

Nariman Grigoryan had a network of boutiques in Tashkent, and in 2018, he opened an haute couture wedding gown salon and the Bride by NG salon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trial for Armenian charged with $500 million fraud scheme to start in January
They are charged with laundering proceeds of a mail fraud scheme, which obtained over $511 million in renewable fuel tax credits...
 Armenia Ombudsman Office reps visit ex-army general breathing through artificial respiration device
Manvel Grigoryan is in the reanimation unit of...
 Church robbed in Armenia’s Kotayk
Police are preparing a report…
 Ex-Armenia police chief interviewed as witness
Atanesyan stated that the interview had lasted...
 Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to hospital intensive care unit
His health has deteriorated sharply ...
 8 people stabbed in Colorado
The man has been taken into custody and is no longer a danger to society...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos