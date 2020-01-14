Armenia Ombudsman Office reps visit ex-army general breathing through artificial respiration device

A while ago, representatives of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia paid a visit to former deputy of the National Assembly, former president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders Manvel Grigoryan, as Grigoryan’s attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.
Manvel Grigoryan is in the reanimation unit of Nairi Medical Center, and the attorney says his health condition is grave.
Arsen Mkrtchyan said Manvel Grigoryan is breathing through an artificial respiration device. “He has a heart problem. He is feeling worse than yesterday,” he said.