News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman Office reps visit ex-army general breathing through artificial respiration device
Armenia Ombudsman Office reps visit ex-army general breathing through artificial respiration device
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A while ago, representatives of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia paid a visit to former deputy of the National Assembly, former president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders Manvel Grigoryan, as Grigoryan’s attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

Manvel Grigoryan is in the reanimation unit of Nairi Medical Center, and the attorney says his health condition is grave.

Arsen Mkrtchyan said Manvel Grigoryan is breathing through an artificial respiration device. “He has a heart problem. He is feeling worse than yesterday,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trial for Armenian charged with $500 million fraud scheme to start in January
They are charged with laundering proceeds of a mail fraud scheme, which obtained over $511 million in renewable fuel tax credits...
 Fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan assassinated in Tashkent
According to the interlocutor, based on preliminary...
 Church robbed in Armenia’s Kotayk
Police are preparing a report…
 Ex-Armenia police chief interviewed as witness
Atanesyan stated that the interview had lasted...
 Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to hospital intensive care unit
His health has deteriorated sharply ...
 8 people stabbed in Colorado
The man has been taken into custody and is no longer a danger to society...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos