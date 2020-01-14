News
UK ready to work on alternative nuclear deal with Iran
UK ready to work on alternative nuclear deal with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

UK is ready to work on an alternative deal to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, if the US supports it, said UK PM Boris Johnson's spokesperson,

"The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the only deal that currently exists which prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon but as the prime minister said before ... if in the future we can agree a better deal that has the support of the United States ... then that's something we will work towards," Reuters reported quoting spokesperson.

Earlier, France, the UK and Germany confirmed that they had used the dispute settlement mechanism in a nuclear deal with Iran, but said they did not join the US campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
