Armenia Special Investigation Service denies ex-parliamentary speaker's attorney's motion
Armenia Special Investigation Service denies ex-parliamentary speaker's attorney's motion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has denied the motion of the attorney of former parliamentary speaker Ara Babloyan to eliminate the pre-trial measure for the latter (signature to not leave the country).

This is what Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “The motion was denied since it was groundless,” she stated.

Earlier, Babloyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan had informed that he had filed a motion to eliminate the pre-trial measure for Ara Babloyan (signature to not leave the country).

Ara Babloyan is charged with possessing powers of the Constitutional Court of Armenia along with a group of officials, as well as with the committal of official fraud.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
