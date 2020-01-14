News
News
Extortioner demanded $30,000 from Armenia Lori Province military commissar
Extortioner demanded $30,000 from Armenia Lori Province military commissar
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to SHAMSHYAN.com, the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Shirak Province is preparing a report on the extortion of a particularly large amount from territorial military commissar of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia in Lori Province, Colonel Arsen Tumanyan.

The National Security Service of Armenia has obtained operative information according to which in November 2019, an anonymous person called territorial military commissar A. Tumanyan on the phone and informed that he or she had left a letter in the yard of a mansion in Dsegh village. The military commissar opened the letter stating that $30,000 dollars had to be transferred to the anonymous person’s bank account so that a so-called large folder of papers on illegal release of people from military service for money wasn’t sent to the National Security Service. The next time, the anonymous person informed the colonel that he had to leave $15,000 under the socket next to the gas station adjacent to Shnogh village, the socket where the extortioner had left the second letter stating that the information on illegal release of the colonel’s children from military service would not be reported, if the $15,000 dollars was left in the place of the letter. According to the source, the National Security Service found out that the calls to the military commissar were made from the phone number of a mobile phone operator. Necessary operational intelligence measures are being taken to reveal the identity the extortioners and find them.
This text available in   Հայերեն
