Armenia President: Women have much wider opportunities to show qualities in changing world

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, participated in a discussion on environment and renewable energy and the involvement of women in those sectors held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, as reported the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

Attaching importance to these discussions, President Sarkissian said the issues concern the future, as well as the risks and challenges that people might face in the future. “We are living in an era in which young people’s startups and innovations are ruling the world. This country serves as a good example of how new technologies, knowledge, wise decisions and leadership can lead to good results for everyone,” he said.

Talking about stability and considering it an essential factor for development of countries, President Sarkissian attached importance to the role of women in ensuring stability and shaping an atmosphere of tolerance. President Sarkissian viewed the role of women in the family as unique and invaluable and highlighted their great contributions to educating children and preserving culture, language, national values and traditions. He also stated that there are much wider opportunities for women in the changing world to become engaged, show their qualities and participate in the adoption of decisions in various sectors.