Management expert views many Armenians' behavior as anti-state

I don’t accept the behavior of the numerous Armenians who were praising the new forces in April 2018 with the admiration of a child (I would say NONSENSICAL) and are now criticizing those forces, and I view those people as anti-state. This is what management expert Harutyun Mesrobyan wrote in his Facebook post under the title “PAINFUL, WITHOUT FAKING – 1”.
“And now, read these words,” he wrote and cited the following statement by Winston Churchill: “A few traitors and many fools are needed in order to rule any nation.”