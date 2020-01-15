News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service ex-chief to become target for criminal persecution?
Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service ex-chief to become target for criminal persecution?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak newspaper of Armenia writes: The sharp escalation of the authorities against the former director of the NSS [National Security Service], Artur Vanetsyan, has grounds. According to our information, many political forces have been sending direct and indirect messages to Vanetsyan lately, suggesting that he enter the political arena, promising to support him in every way to form a political pole in the country and fill the empty field of the opposition.

All of them, realistically estimating their chances, realize that the most serious candidate capable of uniting the opposition is the former NSS director.

The prospect of this consolidation has terrified the authorities, who have clear information on these discussions, and it is not excluded that Vanetsyan will also be the target of criminal persecution [by the authorities] in the near future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction puts condition at start of meeting with MOD
They had more than 3 hours of question-and-answer with Davit Tonoyan…
 Armenia PM being questioned at Investigative Committee
For the first time in the history of the country…
 Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court judges are more consolidated
And the authorities’ CC President’s candidate has changed…
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service, Police to undergo vetting?
A new agenda has been introduced in the current phase of the authorities' vision…
 Newspaper: Criminal case against Armenia football federation ex-boss, former MP to be dropped?
No investigative actions were taken against Hayrapetyan during this time…
 Newspaper: Pre-election processes intensify in Karabakh
Strangely enough, Security Council former secretary Vitali Balasanyan is not particularly active…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos