Newspaper: Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction puts condition at start of meeting with MOD
Newspaper: Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction puts condition at start of meeting with MOD
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Within the framework of meetings with law enforcement agencies, the [opposition] Bright Armenia faction of [parliament] had more than 3 hours of question-and-answer with RA Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan yesterday.

According to the information Zhoghovurd newspaper has received, the minister revealed in the closed meeting all the issues that have concerned the Bright [Armenia faction MPs], keeping certain things, of course, in secret.

Zhoghovurd daily’s sources report that at the very beginning of the closed-door session, a condition was reached between the RA Defense Minister and the MPs of the faction not to provide the media with detailed information about the meeting—due to the country's security.
This text available in   Հայերեն
