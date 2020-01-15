News
Wednesday
January 15
News
Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court judges are more consolidated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak newspaper of Armenia writes: When asked about the situation in the "last bastion," the Constitutional Court [(CC)], our CC source said that the mornings were still peaceful. "To my impression, none of the judges intends to resign, (...) they follow developments around them."

There is one objective: to isolate [CC President] Hrayr Tovmasyan so that [the authorities] can influence the other judges. But the authorities do not realize that the judges are more consolidated by such steps. In any case, the deadline for the application of the early retirement law has not expired, they [the authorities] hope that at least some of the judges will "retire," and they [the authorities] will be able to secure a quorum. But at the moment there are no such sentiments in the CC because they understand that it is risky in many ways.

Will [CC judge] Vahe Grigoryan replace Hrayr Tovmasyan if the authorities' plan is implemented? “No, it looks like they [the authorities] have regretted it. Now it's about [Judge] Vladimir Vardanyan; that's why the latter has become so active. If the authorities manage to change the composition of the court, then the most likely option is to elect a [CC] president from the newly appointed judges."
