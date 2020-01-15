News
60 people injured in LA after plane dumped jet fuel
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Sixty people received medical care after plane dumped jet fuel, CNN reported.

Six schools fell under the destructive effects of fuel. Twenty children and 11 adults were slightly injured.

As a result of verification and examination of the victims, the experts did not find any threats. Further, schools will work according to their own timetables.

The company Delta Air Lines, in turn, said that the fuel dump occurred due to a problem with the engine during the flight to Shanghai, which is why the plane needed to return to the departure point.
