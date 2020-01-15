President at UAE’s Sharjah, meets with representatives of Armenian community

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), visited St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Sharjah.

After a prayer of thanksgiving, the President laid flowers at the churchyard’s monument commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy.

In the hall of the Ohanessian Armenian school, President Sarkissian watched a small concert of the students of this school, and then met with representatives of the Armenian community. Sarkissian urged them to visit Armenia and Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], get to know the homeland, and to introduce the children to the homeland because they are the future citizens of Armenia.

President Sarkissian added that that peoples who have certain qualities, have preserved their national culture, identity, church, religion and language, and are connected to their homeland can succeed.

And referring to his visits to the UAE, Armen Sarkissian said that during the past year, great success has been achieved in the relations between Armenia and the UAE.