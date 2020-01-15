Karabakh ex-PM: Armenia in beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan, Georgia

Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. Former Prime Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), leader of the Free Homeland party Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote this on Facebook.

"In 2019, the Republic of Artsakh will pass Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan in the indicator of GDP per capita, which will make around $4,800, by preliminary calculations," he wrote, in particular. “I probably wouldn't have touched on this fact if in recent days the media hadn't widely discussed the indicator of economic growth in Armenia, which was jealously responded by neighboring Georgia, and Azerbaijan was trying to show that its situation was allegedly better.

In fact, the standard of living of all the peoples living in all the republic of the South Caucasus is basically the same.

The problem is in another dimension. Armenia, Artsakh, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, alike, are several times behind the standard of living of the developed countries, and all efforts must be made in this domain.

[But] Armenia is in a beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and this is not populism. The spending part of the RA state budget for 2020 has increased by about half a billion dollars compared to 2019, which is an unprecedented figure in the history of the RA.

To build a strong Armenia we have everything - a smart society, a favorable business environment, and a wonderful country where the civilizations of the Old and New World intersect, where the West and the East must first say HELLO, ARMENIA to shake each other’s hands."