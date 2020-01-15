News
OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On January 16, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the north-east of Akna.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
